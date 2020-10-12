Coronavirus: Three shebeens searched by police in Republic
Three shebeens - illegal, unlicenced pubs - have been searched by police in the Republic of Ireland.
The premises in counties Laois, Meath and Westmeath were searched last Friday.
Gardai (Irish police) said substantial quantities of alcohol were seized along with beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers and other items.
Police said the searches followed a number of reports from members of the public.
No arrests were made but files will now be prepared for Irish prosecutors.
Under the Republic of Ireland's level three coronavirus restrictions, pubs and restaurants are not allowed to serve anyone indoors and can only provide takeaway or outdoor service to a maximum of 15 people.
They must also close by 23:30.
Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: "The vast majority of licensed premises are complying with the public health guidelines and regulations.
"The operation of any unlicensed premises puts at risk individuals and communities.
"This is not acceptable and under 'Operation Navigation' An Garda Síochána will continue to take appropriate action.
"I would also like to thank members of the public who brought some of these matters to our attention."