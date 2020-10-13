British WW2 Tallboy bomb detonates in Poland
- Published
The largest unexploded World War Two bomb ever found in Poland has detonated during the defusing process, a Polish Navy spokesman said.
All divers were outside the danger zone of the bomb at the bottom of a Baltic Sea shipping canal, and there have been no reports of any injuries.
About 750 residents had been evacuated from the area, near the port city of Swinoujscie.
The RAF dropped it in a raid in 1945 which sank the German cruiser Lützow.
The shock of the detonation was reportedly felt in parts of the city, and a video of the detonation shows the blast throw up a large column of water into the air.
The Tallboy, or "earthquake" bomb, was 6m (19ft) long and weighed 5.4 tonnes, nearly half of which was explosives.
The bomb was embedded at a depth of 12m and only its nose was sticking out.
Naval forces used a remote-controlled device to try to "deflagrate" the bomb - a technique that if successful burns the explosive charge without causing a detonation, the BBC's Adam Easton reports from Warsaw.
Ahead of the operation, officials said the chances of its success were 50-50 and they had been expecting a detonation during the process.
"The deflagration process turned into detonation. The object can be considered neutralised, it will not pose any more threat to the Szczecin-Swinoujscie shipping channel," said Lieutenant Commander Grzegorz Lewandowski, spokesman for the Polish Navy's 8th Coastal Defence Flotilla.
"All divers were outside the danger zone."
