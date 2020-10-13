Coronavirus: Czech schools and bars shut in new emergency
- Published
The Czech Republic is imposing a new three-week state of emergency from midnight (22:00 GMT) to combat coronavirus, shutting schools, bars and clubs and restricting restaurants to deliveries and takeaways.
Kindergartens will stay open and special provision will be made for the children of critical care workers.
University hostels are also being closed temporarily.
The country has Europe's highest rate of infection, adjusted for population.
The shutdown will last until 3 November, under the new rules agreed by the Czech government on Monday.
Public consumption of alcohol will be banned until then.
In its report for 13 October the EU's European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows that confirmed new Covid cases in the Czech Republic in the past 14 days totalled 55,538 - higher than the 42,032 in neighbouring Germany, whose population is eight times bigger.
Half-way to hell?
By Rob Cameron, BBC correspondent in Prague
There's a touch of Kremlinology to interpreting the official Covid response here. Statements must be viewed through a prism of political realities, in a land governed by a coalition of rivals.
But every so often a statement is so sobering it is difficult to dismiss it as point-scoring. On Monday it was provided by Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek: "80,000 active cases is a problem, 120,000 is the point of no return. We're now at 61,000."
Those cases are now rising faster than anywhere else in Europe.
Mr Hamacek has been among those calling for a full lockdown; the new rules have instead been described as "soft lockdown". But will they be enough? The sense amongst those who must obey them is no.
And if this isn't enough, and Mr Hamacek's warning of "mobile morgues in car parks" becomes true, who is to blame?
Not, it seems, Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The man accused of overruling tougher measures in September was asked if he now felt a sense of responsibility for the country's current predicament.
"No," he replied, at the close of an increasingly testy online press briefing. "My conscience is clear."
There have been 1,051 deaths from Covid-19 in the Czech Republic since 1 March, when the country identified its first cases.
The highest number of deaths in one day - 52 - occurred on Friday, the daily Ceske Noviny reports.
Under the tighter measures school lessons will continue at home via the internet.
Catering outlets will only be able to serve customers with deliveries and takeaways, until 8pm.
Masks, already being worn in shops and on public transport, will also have to be worn at tram stops and on train platforms.
The maximum for people gathering in a group, whether indoors or outside, will be six.
In March the Czech Republic was quick to impose a strict lockdown, shutting its borders and making mask-wearing compulsory.
But in late June restrictions, including compulsory masks, were abandoned and a huge dinner party was held on Prague's Charles Bridge to celebrate the so-called end of the coronavirus crisis.
Elsewhere in Europe:
- An Austrian report into the Ischgl ski resort outbreak that affected more than 6,000 European tourists in March has criticised the local mayor, regional authorities and even Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Skiing was allowed to continue for three days too long, and when evacuation came it was rushed and disorganised, the report says
- Dutch PM Mark Rutte is expected to announce the complete closure of restaurants, hotels and cafes for at least two weeks this evening. Average daily infections have doubled in a fortnight to more than 6,000
- The French cabinet will this evening consider a possible curfew to bring down the infection rate there. In Paris, the head of public hospital group APHP, Martin Hirsch, warned 90% of intensive care beds would be filled by 24 October
- A new Italian decree bans school trips and amateur contact sports such as football in the park. Private parties are banned and Italians are strongly urged to limit home visits to six people
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health