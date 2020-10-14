EU leaders weigh up hard choices over Brexit trade deal

Emmanuel Macron meanwhile, is looking over his shoulder at his arch political rival, the Eurosceptic nationalist Marine Le Pen. He hopes to demonstrate in negotiations with the UK that leaving the EU is fraught with difficulty. He also wants to be seen fighting for French interests - hence the hard line on fish. And on competition regulations. Mr Macron and other EU leaders don't want to grant the UK advantageous access to their single market if the UK is then free to undercut European businesses by slashing regulations and/or boosting UK enterprises with government subsidies that Brussels doesn't allow its members.