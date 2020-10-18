France teacher attack: 11th arrest in Samuel Paty murder case
- Published
An 11th person has been arrested in France as authorities investigate the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty.
The 47-year-old was beheaded on Friday near the school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, near Paris.
Rallies are planned across France on Sunday to condemn the attack on Mr Paty, who had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to pupils in a lesson on freedom of speech.
A man named as Abdoulakh A, 18, was shot dead by police after the attack.
No details have been given about the latest person detained. Four close relatives of the suspect were arrested shortly after the killing. Six more people were detained on Saturday, including the father of a pupil at the school and a preacher described by French media as a radical Islamist.
President Emmanuel Macron said the attack bore all the hallmarks of an "Islamist terrorist attack" and the teacher had been murdered because he "taught freedom of expression".
Where are the rallies taking place?
A large gathering is expected in the Place de la République in Paris.
It was there that 1.5 million people protested following the deadly attack in 2015 on the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, after it had published the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
Demonstrations are also planned in Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Nantes, Marseille, Lille and Bordeaux.
In addition to Sunday's demonstrations, there will be a national tribute paid to Mr Paty on Wednesday.
"A civilisation does not kill an innocent person, barbarism does," Tareq Oubrou, imam of a mosque in Bordeaux, told France Inter on Saturday.
Laurent Nuñez, the head of France's anti-terrorism taskforce, told France Info radio that a "line has been crossed". He condemned an act of "barbarity" that was an attack on "the freedom to teach".
What happened on Friday?
Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard said that the suspect, who lived in the Normandy town of Évreux, about 100km (60 miles) from the murder scene, went to Mr Paty's school on Friday afternoon and asked students to point out the teacher.
Abdoulakh A, an 18-year-old born in Moscow of Chechen origin, had no apparent connection with the teacher or the school.
He followed Mr Paty as he walked home from work. The suspect used a knife to attack the teacher in the head, and then beheaded him.
Witnesses are said to have heard the attacker shout "Allahu Akbar", or "God is Greatest".
As police approached him, he fired at them with an airgun. Officers returned fire, hitting him nine times. A 30cm-long (12in) blade was found close by.
Authorities said the man had been before courts but only on minor misdemeanour charges.
What's the latest in the investigation?
Mr Ricard said Mr Paty had been the target of threats since he showed the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a class about freedom of speech, in relation to the Charlie Hebdo case.
A trial over the 2015 attack on the magazine is currently under way.
As he had done in similar lessons in recent years, Mr Paty, a history and geography teacher, advised Muslim students to look away if they thought they might be offended.
A parent of one of the pupils reacted angrily, and went to the school to complain.
He and another man who accompanied him - Abdelhakim Sefrioui, a preacher and activist - made videos calling Mr Paty a "voyou" (thug) and demanding his suspension.
Mr Sefrioui has reportedly been known to French intelligence services for years. Both he and the father are now in custody.