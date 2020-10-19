Coronavirus: Irish government to decide on stricter Covid rules
- Published
The Republic of Ireland looks set to tighten its coronavirus rules on Monday in a bid to curb the rate of infection.
It has a five-stage plan to tackle the spread of the virus, which ranges from relaxed measures at level one to the most severe restrictions at level five.
Currently, most of the country is at the mid-way point on level three.
However, people in the border counties of Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan have been living with level four restrictions since Thursday.
Under level four, all non-essential shops, businesses and services must close but the government's priority is to keep schools and childcare services open.
Late last week, Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended that the entire country should move to level five for a period of six weeks.
On Monday, government ministers will meet to decide whether or not to accept the team's advice this time, having rejected a similar recommendation from NPHET less than a fortnight earlier.
Level five restrictions are similar to the lockdown introduced during the first wave of coronavirus in March.
If agreed, the public would again be asked to stay at home at all times, with the exception of essential journeys or to exercise within a 5km (3 mile) limit of their home.
Over the weekend, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris admitted that that current restrictions did not go far enough to curb infections.
"Level three has not worked in terms of getting the virus to where it needs to get to," he told broadcaster RTÉ.
Mr Harris, who was minister for health during the first wave, suggested that nationwide measures were now required as a "county-by-county approach is not sufficient".
New restrictions coming - but debate remains
by Shane Harrison, BBC Ireland correspondent
On Monday, the cabinet sub-committee on health will examine NPHET's proposals.
The committee includes the leaders of the three parties that form Ireland's coalition government, the health minister and the ministers for finance and public expenditure.
They will have to make a recommendation to a full cabinet meeting later on Monday though it could be quite late before people in Ireland know what is going to happen.
But it's seems clear that we're going to move to somewhere between levels four and five.
There are differences of opinion within the cabinet on some key questions - for instance, if you get into level five, how do you get out of it? How will restrictions affect the economy? Or the wider health service or people's mental health?
A lot of the debate will also be on NPHET's six-week recommendation - I think it's highly unlikely the government will go down that particular path.
I would say we're looking at somewhere between two and three weeks, with a review after that period to see whether or not the measures have worked.
But no matter what the government decides later, unlike in the spring lockdown schools and creches are likely to remain open.
The Irish government published its five-stage framework for "living with Covid-19" in mid-September.
At the time, the government said it was moving from a short-term emergency response to the pandemic to a medium-term approach which involved "managing risk" posed by the disease and repairing the damage it had inflicted on society.
Ministers said they hoped it would help the public to "go about our daily lives as much as possible, while managing the behaviour of the virus".
Some of the differences between the levels of restrictions include:
- Under level three and four, the public must stay within their county except for essential journeys, while at level five people must stay at home or exercise within a 5km limit of their home
- Professional and elite sport can take place behind closed doors under level four, but no matches or sports events can take place under level five
- Funerals are limited to 25 mourners at level four, while at level five only 10 mourners can attend a funeral
- Bars and restaurants can serve up to 15 people outdoors under level four restrictions, but under level five they are limited to takeaway or delivery services only
- Schools and creches will remain open under level four, while under level five the government will make recommendations on schools "based on situation and evidence at time"
There is speculation that ministers will opt for a mix of level four and five measures, similar to restrictions which were imposed last week across Northern Ireland, with the exception of school closures.
On Sunday, the Irish Department of Health confirmed there had been three further Covid-related deaths, bring the country's death toll to 1,852.
It also confirmed that another 1,283 people have tested positive for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began now standing at 49,962.