France teacher attack: Mosque ordered to close over Facebook videos
- Published
The French government has ordered a mosque to close after it shared videos condemning Samuel Paty, the teacher who was killed on Friday after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils.
The Pantin mosque, just north of Paris, will close for six months on Wednesday.
It posted videos on Facebook before Mr Paty was killed that called for action and revealed his school's address.
The mosque has expressed "regret" over the videos.
After the teacher's death it deleted the clips and condemned the killing,
The brutal killing of Mr Paty, 47, has shocked France. Tens of thousands of people took part in rallies across the country on Sunday to honour him and defend freedom of speech.
"This mosque will be closed [and] the prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis will sign the ban this evening," Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told the French television station TF1 on Monday.
He said the Pantin mosque, which has more than 1,500 worshippers and is situated in a busy suburb, shared the videos on its Facebook page just days before Mr Paty's death on Friday.
A man named as 18-year-old Abdoulakh A was shot dead by police after killing Mr Paty close to his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a north-western suburb of Paris.
What's the latest?
French authorities have begun a crackdown on suspected radicals, and Mr Darmanin earlier said there would "not be a minute's respite for enemies of the Republic".
"We must fight political Islam with the same determination as we fight terrorism," he told Europe 1 radio on Monday.
In the wake of the killing, the government sharply criticised social media platforms and called for action to curb the spread of hate and radicalism online.
"Things began on social media and they ended on social media," Gabriel Attal, a government spokesman, said. "We have to do better at bringing them under control."
Marlène Schiappa, France's junior interior minister, met police chiefs on Monday to discuss the spread of radical material online. On Tuesday, she will meet the heads of social media networks in France to discuss so called "cyber-Islamism".
Police launched a series of raids targeting Islamist networks on Monday, and some 40 homes were targeted. More raids are expected this week.
Mr Darmanin said 51 French Muslim organisations, including charities and NGOs, would be inspected by government officials and closed down if they were found to be promoting hatred.
So far, a total of 15 people have been taken into custody in the aftermath of the murder.
The killer's grandfather, parents and 17-year-old brother were detained shortly after the gruesome attack. Four school students have been detained as well.
The father of a pupil who reportedly launched an online campaign against Mr Paty and a preacher described by French media as a radical Islamist are also among those arrested. Mr Darmanin accused the two men of having issued a "fatwa" against the teacher.
The interior minister also said police would be interviewing about 80 people who were believed to have posted messages in support of the killing.
A divided nation exposed
The beheading of Samuel Paty has opened a very raw wound in France; one that threatens the cherished image of unity here, and which is stubbornly refusing to heal.
Beneath the public outrage there is a divided nation. A growing number of people believe France's rules on secularism and freedom of speech need to change.
Around 29 percent of Muslim respondents told a recent poll that Islam was incompatible with the values of the French Republic - a sharp increase over the past few years. And among those under 25, the figure was much higher.
The number of people who think violence is justified in response to cartoons of Muhammad is very small. But teachers in some areas say that view is growing among their pupils.
The roots of this rebellion against French national values are complex - conflicts abroad, racism, lack of opportunity, and government policy all play a role.
It's hard to support the values of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity if they don't appear to apply to you.
Before this attack, President Macron had already promised a new law to target "separatism". But will it tackle the growing chasm or deepen the fault-lines once more?
Why was Samuel Paty targeted?
On Monday, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard said Mr Paty had been the target of threats since he showed the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a class about freedom of speech earlier in October.
The 47-year-old history and geography teacher advised Muslim students to leave the room if they thought they might be offended.
Mr Ricard said that the killer went to the school on Friday afternoon and asked students to point out the teacher. He then followed Mr Paty as he walked home from work and used a knife to attack him.
A silent rally is being planned for Tuesday evening and President Emmanuel Macron's office said he would attend a ceremony organised with Mr Paty's family on Wednesday.
The teacher will also be posthumously given France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur.
Depictions of the Prophet Muhammad can cause serious offence to Muslims because Islamic tradition explicitly forbids images of Muhammad and Allah (God).
The issue is particularly sensitive in France because of the decision by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to publish cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. A trial is currently under way over the killing of 12 people by Islamist extremists at the magazine's offices in 2015 following their publication.
Some French Muslims say they are frequent targets of racism and discrimination because of their faith - an issue that has long caused tension in the country.
