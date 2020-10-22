Gardaí investigating death of mother and baby boy
Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the circumstances around the death of a mother and her seven-month-old boy.
The body of the woman was discovered at about 15:45 BST on Thursday on Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan, County Dublin.
The infant boy was found unresponsive at a house in Lucan a short time later, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The body of the infant was taken to Crumlin Hospital and the body of the woman was taken to the City Morgue.
The post-mortem on the infant has already taken place, with the results not being released for operational reasons.
The post-mortem on the mother is set to take place on Friday.
Gardaí have said that the primary focus of the investigation team is the preparation of a file for the Irish coroner into the unexplained death of the infant.
Gardaí are in contact with the family of the mother and child and are not seeking to speak to anyone else in connection with the incident.
A technical examination of the scene has been set-up, and an incident room established at the local garda station.
The Irish coroner and office of the state pathologist have been notified.