Coronavirus: France puts 46 million under night curfew

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionParis night life is non-existent as police enforce a curfew

The French government is imposing a curfew on two-thirds of the country - 46 million people - from Friday night for six weeks, after a record 41,622 new coronavirus infections in one day.

The total infected in the epidemic has now passed one million. In Europe, only Spain and Russia have reached that.

A week ago night curfews were introduced in Paris and eight other French cities. Now 38 more areas will have curfews from 21:00 to 06:00.

Most of Europe has rising infections.

Slovakia is to impose a partial lockdown for a week from Saturday, allowing only travel to work, shopping for essentials and school for younger children.

New lockdowns have come into force in the Czech Republic and Republic of Ireland.

There are also high infection rates in Belgium, Spain and Italy, putting many hospitals under severe pressure.

media captionGavin Lee reports from the epicentre of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is in Belgium

Italy's Lazio and Campania regions begin night curfews on Friday, a day after one took effect in Lombardy in the north.

French crisis deepens

The wider French curfew comes into effect at midnight (22:00 GMT) on Friday, then at 21:00 from Saturday onwards.

It has drawn complaints from restaurant and bar owners, whose businesses are already suffering after the two-month lockdown in the spring.

In several regions of France, more than half the intensive care beds are now occupied by Covid-19 patients. Over the past 24 hours France recorded 162 more deaths.

image copyrightAFP
image captionFrance's relaunched tracing app: #TousAntiCovid

A new French app called "#TousAntiCovid" has been launched, to replace the previous one "#StopCovid" that was downloaded by only 2.7 million people - far below the take-up of similar anti-Covid apps in the UK and Germany.

#TousAntiCovid is a smartphone tracing tool with more local information than the previous app.

  • How new lockdowns are changing life across Europe
  • Tracking the global pandemic: Where has been hit hardest?
  • Five ways to avoid catching coronavirus indoors

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said "circulation of the virus has today reached a very high level" - 251 infections per 100,000 people in the past week.

He said that was a 40% increase in one week and the reproduction (R) rate was around 1.35, "which basically means a doubling of the number of cases every two weeks". The R rate measures how many others each infected person is passing the virus on to.

Elsewhere in Europe:

  • Russia registered 17,340 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a new daily record; the figure in neighbouring Poland - 13,632 - was also a record
  • Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called on Health Minister Roman Prymula to resign after a tabloid newspaper published photos of him emerging late at night, without a mask, from a restaurant that was supposed to be shut
  • Germany recorded 11,424 new cases in the past 24 hours, suggesting a stable situation still under control, with an R rate of 1.1
  • Portugal is imposing a lockdown on three northern districts affecting 150,000 people - and the whole country will have restrictions on movement for next week's holiday weekend
  • Greece has declared a night curfew in Athens and other areas. It will come into force from Saturday and applies between 00:30 and 05:00

data in detail

Scroll table to see more data

*Deaths per 100,000 people

US 221,338 67.7 8,273,069
Brazil 155,403 74.2 5,298,772
India 116,616 8.6 7,706,946
Mexico 87,415 69.3 867,559
UK 44,158 65.8 789,229
Italy 36,832 60.8 449,648
Spain 34,366 73.6 1,005,295
France 33,885 52.1 930,745
Peru 33,875 105.9 874,118
Iran 31,346 38.3 545,286
Colombia 29,464 59.3 981,700
Argentina 27,519 62.0 1,037,325
Russia 24,786 17.0 1,438,219
South Africa 18,741 32.4 708,359
Chile 13,719 73.2 495,637
Indonesia 12,857 4.8 373,109
Ecuador 12,453 72.9 155,625
Belgium 10,539 91.8 253,386
Iraq 10,418 27.1 438,265
Germany 9,911 11.9 397,922
Canada 9,883 26.7 209,036
Turkey 9,513 11.6 353,426
Bolivia 8,558 75.4 140,228
Netherlands 6,876 40.3 253,284
Philippines 6,747 6.3 362,243
Pakistan 6,702 3.2 325,480
Ukraine 6,209 14.0 331,995
Egypt 6,155 6.3 105,883
Romania 6,065 31.1 191,102
Sweden 5,929 59.5 107,355
Bangladesh 5,723 3.5 393,131
Saudi Arabia 5,235 15.5 343,373
China 4,739 0.3 91,044
Poland 3,851 10.2 202,579
Guatemala 3,567 20.7 102,415
Morocco 3,079 8.5 182,580
Panama 2,597 62.2 126,435
Honduras 2,596 27.1 91,078
Israel 2,292 27.3 307,765
Portugal 2,229 21.7 106,271
Dominican Republic 2,206 20.8 122,398
Switzerland 2,039 23.9 91,763
Algeria 1,880 4.5 55,081
Ireland 1,868 38.8 53,422
Kazakhstan 1,796 9.8 109,907
Czech Republic 1,739 16.3 208,915
Japan 1,686 1.3 94,757
Moldova 1,630 40.2 68,791
Afghanistan 1,505 4.0 40,626
Ethiopia 1,384 1.3 91,118
Hungary 1,305 13.4 52,212
Paraguay 1,250 18.0 56,819
Costa Rica 1,236 24.7 99,425
Oman 1,137 23.5 111,484
Armenia 1,131 38.3 70,836
Nigeria 1,125 0.6 61,667
Kyrgyzstan 1,122 17.8 54,006
Bulgaria 1,048 14.9 33,335
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1,031 31.0 36,315
Myanmar 972 1.8 39,696
Belarus 941 10.0 89,642
El Salvador 936 14.6 32,120
Austria 925 10.4 69,409
Australia 905 3.6 27,466
North Macedonia 862 41.4 24,836
Kenya 858 1.7 46,144
Sudan 836 2.0 13,724
Nepal 791 2.8 144,872
Serbia 780 11.2 37,120
Libya 765 11.5 51,625
Venezuela 753 2.6 88,035
Tunisia 740 6.4 45,892
Kuwait 721 17.4 118,531
Denmark 690 12.0 37,003
Kosovo 657 35.6 17,263
Azerbaijan 642 6.5 46,593
Yemen 597 2.1 2,057
Uzbekistan 538 1.7 64,335
Lebanon 536 7.8 65,577
Greece 534 5.1 27,334
United Arab Emirates 472 4.9 119,132
Albania 462 16.0 17,948
South Korea 453 0.9 25,543
Jordan 443 4.4 43,620
Palestinian Territories 427 8.8 48,628
Cameroon 425 1.7 21,570
Croatia 393 9.5 28,287
Finland 355 6.4 14,071
Zambia 346 2.0 16,000
Senegal 321 2.0 15,484
Ghana 312 1.0 47,461
Bahrain 308 19.6 78,907
DR Congo 303 0.4 11,066
Norway 279 5.2 16,964
Syria 257 1.5 5,224
Angola 255 0.8 8,338
Montenegro 250 39.8 16,069
Madagascar 238 0.9 16,810
Zimbabwe 236 1.6 8,215
Haiti 231 2.1 8,979
Qatar 225 8.1 130,210
Slovenia 200 9.6 15,982
Malaysia 199 0.6 22,957
Malawi 183 1.0 5,864
Georgia 178 4.4 22,803
Jamaica 174 5.9 8,445
Mauritania 163 3.7 7,638
Nicaragua 155 2.4 5,434
Luxembourg 138 22.8 11,671
Namibia 133 5.4 12,406
Mali 132 0.7 3,428
Cuba 127 1.1 6,368
Bahamas 127 32.9 6,051
Ivory Coast 121 0.5 20,363
Lithuania 120 4.3 8,239
Gambia 118 5.2 3,657
Eswatini 116 10.2 5,805
Guyana 116 14.9 3,850
Guadeloupe 115 28.8 7,329
Suriname 109 18.9 5,150
Somalia 102 0.7 3,897
Trinidad and Tobago 101 7.3 5,392
Slovakia 98 1.8 33,602
Uganda 98 0.2 10,933
Chad 96 0.6 1,404
Congo 92 1.8 5,156
Cape Verde 90 16.6 8,033
Equatorial Guinea 83 6.3 5,074
Liberia 82 1.7 1,385
Tajikistan 80 0.9 10,613
Mozambique 79 0.3 11,331
Sierra Leone 73 1.0 2,337
Estonia 71 5.4 4,171
Guinea 70 0.6 11,599
French Guiana 69 24.4 10,295
Niger 69 0.3 1,214
Burkina Faso 65 0.3 2,406
Andorra 63 81.8 3,811
Central African Republic 62 1.3 4,858
Djibouti 61 6.4 5,512
Thailand 59 0.1 3,719
South Sudan 55 0.5 2,870
Gabon 54 2.5 8,901
Uruguay 53 1.5 2,663
Togo 51 0.6 2,120
Channel Islands 48 28.2 775
Latvia 47 2.4 3,797
Malta 46 10.5 5,026
Belize 46 12.0 2,937
Mayotte 44 17.0 4,203
Lesotho 43 2.0 1,918
San Marino 42 124.3 774
Benin 41 0.4 2,557
Guinea-Bissau 41 2.2 2,403
Maldives 37 7.2 11,316
Aruba 35 33.1 4,369
Vietnam 35 0.0 1,144
Rwanda 34 0.3 5,012
Singapore 28 0.5 57,933
Cyprus 25 2.1 2,966
New Zealand 25 0.5 1,914
Martinique 24 6.4 2,257
Isle of Man 24 28.5 348
Saint Martin 22 59.0 769
Botswana 21 0.9 5,609
Tanzania 21 0.0 509
French Polynesia 19 6.8 5,161
Réunion 19 2.2 5,015
Sao Tome and Principe 15 7.1 935
Sri Lanka 13 0.1 5,978
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Iceland 11 3.3 4,230
Mauritius 10 0.8 419
Bermuda 9 14.3 188
Papua New Guinea 7 0.1 583
Taiwan 7 0.0 544
Comoros 7 0.8 504
Barbados 7 2.4 222
Turks and Caicos Islands 6 15.9 698
Brunei 3 0.7 147
Antigua and Barbuda 3 3.1 122
Monaco 2 5.2 273
Fiji 2 0.2 33
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Curaçao 1 0.6 785
Burundi 1 0.0 550
Liechtenstein 1 2.6 252
Cayman Islands 1 1.6 235
British Virgin Islands 1 3.4 71
Montserrat 1 20.0 13
Western Sahara 1 0.2 10
Gibraltar 0 0.0 621
Faroe Islands 0 0.0 488
Eritrea 0 0.0 452
Bhutan 0 0.0 332
Mongolia 0 0.0 328
Cambodia 0 0.0 286
Seychelles 0 0.0 151
Saint Barthelemy 0 0.0 77
St Vincent and the Grenadines 0 0.0 68
Saint Lucia 0 0.0 39
Dominica 0 0.0 33
Timor-Leste 0 0.0 29
New Caledonia 0 0.0 27
Vatican 0 0.0 27
Grenada 0 0.0 27
Laos 0 0.0 24
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 0.0 19
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 0 0.0 16
Greenland 0 0.0 16
Falkland Islands 0 0.0 13
Anguilla 0 0.0 3
Solomon Islands 0 0.0 3

Please update your browser to see full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies and UN population data

Figures last updated: 22 October 2020, 10:14 BST

