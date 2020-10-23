Cancer patients 'arriving at emergency departments'
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Cancer patients, including some with Covid-19, are coming to emergency departments, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has said.
It is because scheduled appointments elsewhere are being cancelled.
Speaking on behalf of the college, vice-president Paul Kerr said the health service must be able to adapt to deal with Covid and other emergencies.
He said that surgeries being cancelled, including cancer surgeries, must be addressed by the Department of Health.
The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust apologised after more than 100 people had cancer procedures cancelled.
This week a joint statement from the Royal Colleges in Northern Ireland urged the public to follow public health advice in order to help protect services - especially elective surgeries.
'12 hours for a bed'
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Kerr said he watched cancer patients sitting in emergency departments this week who clearly should not have been there.
"At times we have seen over 200 patients [across all of Northern Ireland's emergency departments] waiting over 12 hours for a bed, and amongst those patients there have been perhaps 30 to 40 positive Covid cases at times," he said.
"Amongst those patients there have been many who have cancer. Perhaps those patients are in some kind of crisis, perhaps they are post-chemotherapy and unwell, or perhaps they themselves unfortunately have caught Covid."
Mr Kerr said there must be a plan in place to address all the outstanding issues that were raised in government health strategy documents like Transforming Your Care.
In particular, he said work force planning - which looks at staffing numbers and the suitability of staff to fulfil roles within the service - needed to be addressed.
"I think there's a plan but I mean we cannot change, we can't recruit nurses or make beds overnight so we are responding to an emergency situation where we are at the very height of a pandemic," he said.
"So we do the best we can on both sides of the equation, both in terms of the operations that patients need and the emergencies that patients present to hospitals with."