Virus to stay 'at least until next summer' - Macron

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionMany infectious people are in the streets without knowing it, a French hospital boss has warned

French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will be fighting the virus until at least the middle of next year as cases there surged past a million.

On Friday France recorded more than 40,000 new cases and 298 deaths. Other nations including Russia, Poland, Italy and Switzerland also saw new highs.

The World Health Organization said the spike in European cases was a critical moment in the fight against the virus.

It called for quick action to prevent health services being overwhelmed.

Daily infections in Europe have more than doubled in the past 10 days. The continent has now seen a total of 7.8m cases and about 247,000 deaths.

"The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

Globally there have been more than 42m cases and 1.1m deaths.

What is happening in France?

Speaking on a visit to a hospital in the Paris region, Mr Macron said scientists were telling him that they believed the virus would be present "at best until next summer", he said.

But he said it was still too early to say whether France would go into a new full or partial lockdown.

An overnight curfew in the country is being extended to about two-thirds of the country - 46 million people - from Friday night for six weeks.

The curfew could be relaxed when new infections dropped back down to between 3,000 and 5,000 a day, Mr Macron said - a level of infection that was last seen at the end of August.

Meanwhile the head of a Paris hospital group warned that the second wave of infections could be worse than the first.

"There has been a perception in recent months that a second wave does not exist, or that it is a small wave. The situation is the opposite," Martin Hirsch, the head of the AP-HP hospital group, told local media.

image copyrightReuters
image captionPeople in much of France must be home by 21:00 local time from Friday

Many of those currently in intensive care in his hospitals were older people who had been self-isolating but had become infected when their children visited them, Mr Hirsch said.

"There are many positive people, infectious, in the streets without knowing it and without anyone else knowing it," he added.

Covid patients currently occupy nearly half of France's 5,000 intensive care beds.

And Prime Minister Jean Castex said a further influx of patients was likely - "The new cases of today are the hospitalised patients of tomorrow. The month of November will be difficult," he said.

What about Spain?

Earlier this week Spain became the first EU country to record a million cases - but on Friday Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the "real number" of cases was probably more than three million.

Mr Sánchez urged Spaniards to show "determination, social discipline and the necessary union" but did not announce any new measures to combat the spread of the virus.

media captionGavin Lee reports from the epicentre of Europe's second wave, which is in Belgium

The health minister and some regional governments have urged Mr Sánchez to impose an overnight curfew but other regional administrations have been reluctant, fearing the economic impact.

The prime minister - whose Socialist party does not have a majority in parliament - says a nationwide curfew would require a new state of emergency and he wants all regional governments to agree before taking this step.

image copyrightEPA
image captionSpain's La Rioja region has high rates of infection and has been closed off for 15 days

A two-week partial lockdown on Madrid - which had been resisted by city officials - is due to end on Saturday and the city will then ban households from meeting indoors between midnight and 06:00. Capacity in bars will be limited to 50%.

Meanwhile the regions of Castilla y León and Valencia are to impose their own curfews and the southern region of Andalucía is to bring a curfew in in the city of Granada.

However, Mr Sánchez said the current situation was not comparable to March, when the central government imposed a strict lockdown. The median age of those infected has also fallen.

Elsewhere in Europe:

  • Italy's public health body said the situation in many regions was approaching critical, and complete contact tracing had become impossible. The head of the southern Campania region, which has already imposed a curfew and shut schools, has called for a complete lockdown
  • Switzerland recorded a daily record of 6,634 new cases. Tighter nationwide restrictions are expected next week, but are not expected to include school closures
  • Russia registered 17,340 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a new daily record
  • Poland has entered a nationwide "red zone" lockdown that includes the partial closure of primary schools and restaurants
  • Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called on Health Minister Roman Prymula to resign after a tabloid newspaper published photos of him emerging late at night, without a mask, from a restaurant that was supposed to be shut
  • Germany recorded 11,424 new cases in the past 24 hours, suggesting a stable situation still under control, with an R rate of 1.1
  • The Netherlands has begun transferring patients to Germany as its own hospitals have come under strain
  • Portugal is imposing a lockdown on three northern districts, affecting 150,000 people - and the whole country will have restrictions on movement for next week's holiday weekend
  • Greece has declared a night curfew in Athens and other areas. It will come into force from Saturday and applies between 00:30 and 05:00

*Deaths per 100,000 people

US 222,178 67.9 8,344,791
Brazil 155,900 74.4 5,323,630
India 117,306 8.7 7,761,312
Mexico 87,415 69.3 874,171
UK 44,347 66.0 810,467
Italy 36,968 61.0 465,726
Spain 34,521 73.9 1,026,281
France 34,048 52.4 957,421
Peru 33,984 106.2 879,876
Iran 31,650 38.7 550,757
Colombia 29,637 59.7 990,373
Argentina 27,957 63.0 1,053,650
Russia 25,072 17.2 1,453,923
South Africa 18,843 32.6 710,515
Chile 13,792 73.6 497,131
Indonesia 12,959 4.8 377,541
Ecuador 12,500 73.2 156,451
Belgium 10,588 92.2 270,132
Iraq 10,465 27.2 442,164
Germany 9,960 12.0 404,745
Canada 9,916 26.7 211,617
Turkey 9,584 11.6 355,528
Bolivia 8,584 75.6 140,445
Netherlands 6,922 40.6 262,555
Philippines 6,783 6.4 363,888
Pakistan 6,715 3.2 326,216
Ukraine 6,334 14.3 339,779
Egypt 6,166 6.3 106,060
Romania 6,163 31.6 196,004
Sweden 5,930 59.5 108,969
Bangladesh 5,747 3.6 394,827
Saudi Arabia 5,250 15.6 343,774
China 4,739 0.3 91,073
Poland 4,019 10.6 214,686
Guatemala 3,580 20.8 103,172
Morocco 3,132 8.7 186,731
Panama 2,612 62.5 127,227
Honduras 2,604 27.2 91,509
Israel 2,319 27.7 308,572
Portugal 2,245 21.9 109,541
Dominican Republic 2,212 20.8 122,873
Switzerland 2,046 24.0 97,019
Algeria 1,888 4.5 55,357
Ireland 1,871 38.8 54,476
Czech Republic 1,845 17.3 223,065
Kazakhstan 1,796 9.8 110,086
Japan 1,697 1.3 95,391
Moldova 1,641 40.5 69,568
Afghanistan 1,507 4.1 40,687
Ethiopia 1,396 1.3 91,693
Hungary 1,352 13.9 54,278
Paraguay 1,262 18.1 57,526
Costa Rica 1,251 25.0 100,616
Oman 1,147 23.7 111,837
Armenia 1,145 38.8 73,310
Nigeria 1,127 0.6 61,805
Kyrgyzstan 1,126 17.9 54,588
Bulgaria 1,064 15.1 34,930
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1,051 31.6 37,314
Myanmar 1,005 1.9 41,008
Belarus 945 10.0 90,380
Austria 941 10.6 71,844
El Salvador 940 14.6 32,262
Australia 905 3.6 27,484
North Macedonia 874 42.0 25,473
Kenya 870 1.7 47,212
Sudan 836 2.0 13,724
Nepal 812 2.9 148,509
Serbia 783 11.2 37,536
Libya 768 11.5 52,620
Venezuela 759 2.6 88,416
Tunisia 740 6.4 45,892
Kuwait 730 17.6 119,420
Denmark 694 12.1 37,763
Kosovo 657 35.6 17,263
Azerbaijan 648 6.5 47,418
Yemen 597 2.1 2,057
Lebanon 552 8.0 67,027
Greece 549 5.2 28,216
Uzbekistan 541 1.7 64,633
Jordan 481 4.8 46,441
United Arab Emirates 474 4.9 120,710
Albania 465 16.1 18,250
South Korea 455 0.9 25,698
Palestinian Territories 435 8.9 49,134
Cameroon 425 1.7 21,570
Croatia 406 9.8 29,850
Finland 355 6.4 14,255
Zambia 346 2.0 16,035
Senegal 321 2.0 15,508
Ghana 312 1.0 47,538
Bahrain 308 19.6 79,211
DR Congo 304 0.4 11,097
Norway 279 5.2 17,234
Angola 260 0.8 8,582
Syria 260 1.5 5,267
Montenegro 253 40.3 16,259
Madagascar 238 0.9 16,810
Zimbabwe 236 1.6 8,242
Haiti 231 2.1 9,007
Qatar 228 8.2 130,462
Slovenia 211 10.2 17,646
Malaysia 204 0.6 23,804
Georgia 183 4.6 24,562
Malawi 183 1.0 5,874
Jamaica 179 6.1 8,600
Mauritania 163 3.7 7,650
Nicaragua 155 2.4 5,434
Luxembourg 140 23.2 12,333
Namibia 133 5.4 12,460
Mali 132 0.7 3,440
Bahamas 130 33.7 6,135
Cuba 128 1.1 6,421
Lithuania 125 4.5 8,663
Ivory Coast 121 0.5 20,390
Gambia 119 5.2 3,659
Guyana 117 15.0 3,877
Eswatini 116 10.2 5,814
Slovakia 115 2.1 35,330
Guadeloupe 115 28.8 7,329
Suriname 109 18.9 5,154
Trinidad and Tobago 103 7.4 5,446
Somalia 102 0.7 3,897
Uganda 98 0.2 11,041
Chad 96 0.6 1,410
Congo 92 1.8 5,156
Cape Verde 91 16.7 8,122
Equatorial Guinea 83 6.3 5,074
Liberia 82 1.7 1,385
Mozambique 81 0.3 11,559
Tajikistan 81 0.9 10,653
Sierra Leone 73 1.0 2,340
Guinea 71 0.6 11,635
Estonia 71 5.4 4,247
French Guiana 69 24.4 10,342
Niger 69 0.3 1,215
Burkina Faso 65 0.3 2,414
Andorra 63 81.8 3,811
Central African Republic 62 1.3 4,862
Djibouti 61 6.4 5,522
Thailand 59 0.1 3,727
South Sudan 55 0.5 2,872
Gabon 54 2.5 8,901
Uruguay 53 1.5 2,701
Togo 52 0.7 2,139
Malta 49 11.2 5,137
Latvia 49 2.5 3,958
Channel Islands 48 28.2 784
Belize 46 12.0 2,995
Mayotte 44 17.0 4,203
Lesotho 43 2.0 1,923
San Marino 42 124.3 802
Benin 41 0.4 2,557
Guinea-Bissau 41 2.2 2,403
Maldives 37 7.2 11,358
Aruba 36 34.0 4,389
Vietnam 35 0.0 1,148
Rwanda 34 0.3 5,017
Singapore 28 0.5 57,941
Cyprus 25 2.1 3,154
New Zealand 25 0.5 1,923
Martinique 24 6.4 2,257
Isle of Man 24 28.5 348
Saint Martin 22 59.0 769
Botswana 21 0.9 5,923
Tanzania 21 0.0 509
French Polynesia 19 6.8 5,161
Réunion 19 2.2 5,015
Sao Tome and Principe 15 7.1 935
Sri Lanka 14 0.1 6,287
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Iceland 11 3.3 4,268
Mauritius 10 0.8 425
Bermuda 9 14.3 188
Papua New Guinea 7 0.1 583
Taiwan 7 0.0 548
Comoros 7 0.8 517
Barbados 7 2.4 224
Turks and Caicos Islands 6 15.9 698
Brunei 3 0.7 148
Antigua and Barbuda 3 3.1 122
Monaco 2 5.2 281
Fiji 2 0.2 33
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Curaçao 1 0.6 804
Burundi 1 0.0 551
Liechtenstein 1 2.6 282
Cayman Islands 1 1.6 236
British Virgin Islands 1 3.4 71
Montserrat 1 20.0 13
Western Sahara 1 0.2 10
Gibraltar 0 0.0 630
Faroe Islands 0 0.0 490
Eritrea 0 0.0 457
Bhutan 0 0.0 336
Mongolia 0 0.0 328
Cambodia 0 0.0 286
Seychelles 0 0.0 151
Saint Barthelemy 0 0.0 77
St Vincent and the Grenadines 0 0.0 68
Saint Lucia 0 0.0 42
Dominica 0 0.0 33
Timor-Leste 0 0.0 29
Grenada 0 0.0 27
New Caledonia 0 0.0 27
Vatican 0 0.0 27
Laos 0 0.0 24
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 0.0 19
Greenland 0 0.0 17
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 0 0.0 16
Falkland Islands 0 0.0 13
Solomon Islands 0 0.0 4
Anguilla 0 0.0 3

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies and UN population data

Figures last updated: 23 October 2020, 10:41 BST

