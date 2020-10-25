Coronavirus: Italy to shut cinemas, gyms and pools in Covid fight
- Published
Italy is shutting cinemas, swimming pools and gyms from Monday in a further attempt to curb the rapid rise in coronavirus infections.
Bars and restaurants will have to close by 18:00 but shops and the majority of businesses will remain operating.
Meanwhile, Spain on Sunday agreed a nationwide "state of alarm", which provides the legal basis for regions to impose tighter measures.
Both countries were hit hard during the first wave of the pandemic in Europe.
Italy's measures were agreed between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and regional leaders.
The Campania region, which contains Naples, has been among those calling for tighter restrictions.
Mr Conte has said he does not want to repeat the national lockdown imposed during the first wave in March and April because of the economic damaged caused.
Under the new measures, the bulk of secondary school teaching will be conducted online instead of in the classroom.
The Italian move comes amid demonstrations in Naples, and then Rome, against stricter coronavirus measures.
Saturday saw a new daily record of cases in Italy of more than 19,600. The number of deaths was 151.