Belarus protest: Police 'fire stun grenades' at demonstrators in Minsk
Belarusian police have fired stun grenades at protesters in the capital Minsk, hours ahead of an opposition deadline for President Alexander Lukashenko to resign.
Footage showed people running from flashes and loud bangs as they tried to make their way to Mr Lukashenko's residence at the Independence Palace.
Tens of thousands gathered for the 11th successive Sunday of protests.
Human rights group Vesna said more than 150 people had been detained.
Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya issued an ultimatum on 13 October threatening a mass walkout by workers if Mr Lukashenko failed to step down by Monday.
Protests have swept the country since Mr Lukashenko - who has ruled Belarus for 26 years - claimed victory in an August poll widely viewed as rigged.
On Sunday, protesters gathered in the streets of Minsk and other cities across Belarus, many waving the opposition's red and white flags and chanting "strike" as they marched.
Local media estimated that about 100,000 people had joined the demonstration in the capital.
The country's interior ministry told Russia's Tass news agency that riot control weapons had been deployed as darkness fell and large crowds continued to make their way through the streets of the capital.
According to other Russian news agencies, citing their correspondents at the scene, at least 10 devices had gone off. There have also been reports that riot police fired rubber bullets.
Security forces also blocked roads in central Minsk and water canon were put in place.
Videos posted on social media earlier showed buses transporting security personnel to central Minsk.
Ms Tikhanovskaya had earlier this month called for a nationwide strike because Belarus had "had enough" after two months of "political crisis, violence and lawlessness".
She issued three demands from a location in Lithuania, where she has been in exile since August.
Violence against protesters must stop and political prisoners must be released, Ms Tikhanovskaya said, a day after police were authorised to use lethal weapons against protesters.
The ultimatum is an attempt to increase the political pressure on Mr Lukashenko but it also seems intended to inject new energy into the street protests.
