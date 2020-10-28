Cork murder-suicide 'linked to proposed will'
Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating if the suspected murder-suicide of a father and his two sons in County Cork was motivated by a dispute over a proposed will.
The bodies of Tadgh O'Sullivan, 59, and sons Diarmuid, 23, and Mark, 26, were found at a farm near Kanturk on Monday.
RTÉ has reported that a note running to about 12 pages was found on the body of Diarmuid O'Sullivan.
Gardaí suspect he conspired with his father in the shooting, they said.
The alarm was raised on Monday when a woman aged in her 60s, believed to be the mother, alerted neighbours that a shot had been fired inside the house.
The body of Mark O'Sullivan was found in a bedroom before the bodies of his father and brother were found near a ringfort less than a mile away.
Two rifles discovered close to the ringfort have been sent for ballistic examination which police hope will reveal information about the sequence of events.
A post-mortem examination on the body of Mark O'Sullivan is due to be completed on Wednesday.
Formal identification of the men by a family friend is expected to take place on Wednesday.