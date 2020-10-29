Mother and children found dead in Dublin named
- Published
A mother and her two children whose bodies were found at a house in south Dublin on Wednesday afternoon have been named locally.
They were Seema Banu, 37, Asfira Syed, 11 and Faizan Syed, 6, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the house in Llywellen Court in Ballinteer at about 12:00 local time after neighbours became concerned.
The deaths have been described as "unexplained".
Police said they were still investigating the circumstances of what happened.
A candlelit vigil was held for the family in the Llewellyn estate on Wednesday night.
RTÉ reported that police have been in contact with the woman's partner who was described as being in a distressed state.