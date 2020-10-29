In pictures: Scene of knife attack in Nice
- Published
At least three people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice.
Police have not yet provided details of a motive, but Mayor Christian Estrosi said a "terrorist attack" had taken place.
A suspect is in custody following Thursday's stabbings at the Notre-Dame basilica.
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived at the scene of the attack, where he has met police and emergency workers.
The city's mayor, pictured below, said the suspect had repeated the words "Allahu Akbar (God is greatest)".
An elderly woman and a man were killed inside the church, while another woman who escaped later died of her injuries.
The killings come two weeks after a school teacher in Paris was beheaded after showing his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.
There have been anti-France protests in a number of Muslim countries after President Emmanuel Macron defended publication of the cartoons.
This is not the first time that Nice has experienced a terror attack. In 2016, 86 people were killed when a man drove a truck into crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day.
All images are subject to copyright.