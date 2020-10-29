Coronavirus: Sanitising products in Republic of Ireland recall
- Published
Schools in the Republic of Ireland have been told to stop using more than 50 sanitising products.
The government has written to schools recalling hand sanitisers, wipes, detergents and hand soaps, saying they "cannot be considered fully safe".
It follows similar concerns raised last week about hand sanitiser supplied by a company called ViraPro.
It was recalled as it may cause skin problems, eye and respiratory irritation and headaches.
The latest list of products that have raised concerns contains more than 50 different items supplied to schools by nine different companies.
They include Critical Healthcare, Workwear Experts, Reach Group, Charles Hughes Ltd, Shaw Scientific, JBS Group, Aquila Bioscience, Nugent Safety, and Lennox.
The Irish Department of Education ordered "their full withdrawal and replacement before Monday morning".
The Virapro safety warning was issued by the Irish Department of Agriculture after it carried out tests on the sanitiser.
The tests showed that some of the product on sale contained methanol rather than ethanol.
Last week the Northern Ireland Department of Health said checks were being carried to see if any stock delivered to NI was affected by the earlier recall.
It's not yet known if any of the latest products to be flagged up by the Irish government are also distributed in Northern Ireland.