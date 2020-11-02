BBC News

Coronavirus: Germany restricts social life in 'lockdown light'

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe new rules are another big blow to Germany's hospitality industry

Germany has entered the first day of a month-long "lockdown light", shutting restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues, but keeping schools, shops and workplaces open.

The lockdown is not as restrictive as the March-April one, and food outlets can still provide takeaways.

The coronavirus infection rate is still rising in Germany, though not as dramatically as in France and Belgium, which are now in tighter lockdowns.

Italy is also planning tighter rules.

Under Germany's new national measures, public meetings are restricted to 10 people maximum from two households. Private parties are banned.

There is some regional variation, as German states have a large degree of autonomy in public health. Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Berlin, for example, are exempting children under 12 from the two-households rule.

On Saturday, Austria and Portugal became the latest countries to announce new restrictions.

The latest official data from Germany's respected Robert Koch Institute (RKI) shows 12,097 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 545,027 in Germany.

The totals for France, Spain and the UK - all with smaller populations than Germany - are all above a million.

On Saturday however, Germany recorded its highest daily total so far, with 19,059 cases.

Germany's central government is helping small businesses with 50 or fewer staff, and the self-employed, who are hit especially hard by the lockdown: they can get a grant covering 75% of their normal turnover. The state is providing up to €10bn (£9bn) to cover this lockdown hardship, including some funding from the EU.

Under France's more restrictive lockdown, people are only allowed to leave home to do the following: essential shopping; attend to medical needs; go to work if they really cannot work from home; go to school; or exercise outdoors for an hour maximum. For those activities, they have to carry a downloadable permit.

Shops in France are now only allowed to sell essential goods.

What about the rest of Europe?

Italy is accelerating preparations for a further tightening of restrictions, but there is resistance to imposing a national lockdown, because of the struggling economy. Cinemas, swimming pools, theatres and gyms are closed, and food outlets have to stop table service by 18:00.

In Spain, staff at funeral homes went on strike on Sunday to demand more workers as coronavirus deaths continue to rise. It was All Saints' Day, when families usually visit the graves of loved ones.

In Montenegro, thousands of people attended the funeral of the country's leading religious figure, Archbishop Amfilohije Radovic, who died with coronavirus on Friday, aged 82.

Despite pleas from doctors to ban the funeral, his open coffin was paraded in front of crowds at the Serbian Orthodox cathedral in the capital, Podgorica. Some mourners even touched or kissed his head or hands.

image copyrightEPA
image captionMore than 2.58 million people in Slovakia have been tested

Slovakia has tested about half of its population after announcing a plan to test everyone in the country over 10 years old.

Infections have soared in Slovakia, and officials argue the only alternative would be a total lockdown.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad confirmed that 2.58 million people took the test on Saturday. Of those, 25,850 have tested positive and must self-isolate.

Portugal is holding a day of national mourning for its Covid-19 victims: 2,544 have died there since the pandemic began in March. As elsewhere in Europe, the infection rate is rising, so a partial lockdown will take effect on Wednesday, covering 70% of the population, including Lisbon and Porto.

data in detail

Scroll table to see more data

*Deaths per 100,000 people

US 230,064 70.3 9,134,699
Brazil 160,074 76.4 5,545,705
India 122,607 9.1 8,229,313
Mexico 91,895 72.8 929,392
UK 46,717 69.6 1,034,914
Italy 38,826 64.0 709,335
France 36,788 56.6 1,364,625
Spain 35,878 76.8 1,185,678
Iran 35,298 43.2 620,491
Peru 34,476 107.8 902,503
Colombia 31,796 64.0 1,082,767
Argentina 31,140 70.2 1,173,533
Russia 28,264 19.4 1,642,665
South Africa 19,411 33.6 726,823
Chile 14,247 76.1 511,864
Indonesia 13,943 5.2 412,784
Ecuador 12,684 74.2 169,194
Belgium 11,737 102.2 441,018
Iraq 10,966 28.5 475,288
Germany 10,541 12.7 552,060
Turkey 10,326 12.5 377,473
Canada 10,230 27.6 239,649
Bolivia 8,731 76.9 141,833
Ukraine 7,584 17.1 414,567
Netherlands 7,437 43.6 360,014
Philippines 7,269 6.8 385,400
Romania 7,067 36.2 246,663
Pakistan 6,835 3.2 335,093
Egypt 6,278 6.4 107,736
Bangladesh 5,941 3.7 409,252
Sweden 5,938 59.5 124,355
Poland 5,783 15.2 379,902
Saudi Arabia 5,420 16.1 347,656
China 4,739 0.3 91,397
Morocco 3,762 10.4 222,544
Guatemala 3,738 21.7 108,104
Czech Republic 3,429 32.1 341,644
Panama 2,706 64.8 134,336
Honduras 2,675 27.9 98,212
Israel 2,554 30.5 315,131
Portugal 2,544 24.8 144,341
Switzerland 2,326 27.3 154,251
Dominican Republic 2,249 21.2 127,332
Algeria 1,973 4.7 58,272
Ireland 1,915 39.7 62,002
Hungary 1,889 19.5 82,780
Kazakhstan 1,825 10.0 112,860
Moldova 1,800 44.4 76,582
Japan 1,778 1.4 102,053
Afghanistan 1,541 4.1 41,633
Ethiopia 1,478 1.4 96,583
Paraguay 1,418 20.4 63,731
Armenia 1,391 47.1 93,448
Costa Rica 1,385 27.7 109,971
Tunisia 1,381 11.9 61,906
Bulgaria 1,298 18.4 54,069
Myanmar 1,258 2.3 53,405
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1,248 37.5 51,505
Oman 1,246 25.8 115,734
Nigeria 1,146 0.6 62,964
Kyrgyzstan 1,144 18.1 58,878
Austria 1,130 12.7 109,881
Kenya 1,013 2.0 55,877
North Macedonia 1,004 48.2 32,436
Belarus 985 10.4 99,459
El Salvador 983 15.3 34,015
Nepal 960 3.4 173,567
Australia 907 3.6 27,602
Libya 871 13.0 62,045
Jordan 866 8.7 75,866
Sudan 837 2.0 13,819
Serbia 826 11.8 48,403
Venezuela 801 2.8 92,325
Kuwait 782 18.9 126,534
Azerbaijan 740 7.4 56,444
Denmark 723 12.6 47,299
Kosovo 678 36.7 19,328
Lebanon 643 9.4 82,617
Greece 635 6.0 40,929
Yemen 600 2.1 2,063
Uzbekistan 570 1.8 67,156
Croatia 562 13.5 51,495
Albania 518 18.0 21,202
United Arab Emirates 496 5.2 133,907
Palestinian Territories 489 10.1 54,060
South Korea 468 0.9 26,732
Cameroon 429 1.7 22,103
Slovenia 363 17.5 35,649
Finland 358 6.5 16,291
Zambia 349 2.0 16,480
Georgia 342 8.5 42,579
Senegal 325 2.0 15,630
Bahrain 321 20.5 81,923
Ghana 320 1.1 48,124
Montenegro 313 49.9 18,714
DR Congo 308 0.4 11,373
Syria 292 1.7 5,789
Angola 286 0.9 11,035
Norway 282 5.3 20,635
Malaysia 249 0.8 32,505
Madagascar 244 0.9 17,111
Zimbabwe 243 1.7 8,374
Qatar 232 8.3 132,720
Haiti 232 2.1 9,057
Slovakia 219 4.0 59,946
Jamaica 208 7.1 9,131
Malawi 184 1.0 5,932
Lithuania 166 5.9 15,719
Mauritania 163 3.7 7,704
Nicaragua 156 2.4 5,514
Luxembourg 152 25.2 17,134
Bahamas 144 37.3 6,714
Mali 136 0.7 3,565
Namibia 133 5.4 12,988
Cuba 128 1.1 6,935
Ivory Coast 126 0.5 20,716
Guadeloupe 126 31.5 7,605
Guyana 126 16.2 4,208
Gambia 119 5.2 3,672
Eswatini 117 10.3 5,925
Uganda 112 0.3 12,743
Suriname 111 19.3 5,210
Trinidad and Tobago 109 7.8 5,704
Somalia 104 0.7 3,941
Chad 98 0.6 1,498
Cape Verde 95 17.5 8,848
Mozambique 93 0.3 12,988
Congo 92 1.8 5,290
Equatorial Guinea 83 6.3 5,088
Tajikistan 82 0.9 11,054
Liberia 82 1.7 1,426
Andorra 75 97.4 4,825
Latvia 74 3.8 6,136
Sierra Leone 74 1.0 2,366
Guinea 73 0.6 12,195
Estonia 73 5.5 4,985
French Guiana 70 24.7 10,536
Niger 69 0.3 1,221
Burkina Faso 67 0.3 2,500
Malta 64 14.6 6,182
Central African Republic 62 1.3 4,866
Djibouti 61 6.4 5,563
Thailand 59 0.1 3,787
Belize 59 15.4 3,577
Uruguay 59 1.7 3,149
South Sudan 59 0.5 2,926
Togo 57 0.7 2,357
Gabon 55 2.6 8,968
Channel Islands 48 28.2 841
Mayotte 44 17.0 4,366
Lesotho 44 2.1 1,953
San Marino 42 124.3 928
Benin 41 0.4 2,683
Guinea-Bissau 41 2.2 2,413
Maldives 38 7.4 11,701
Aruba 38 35.9 4,519
Rwanda 35 0.3 5,146
Vietnam 35 0.0 1,180
Martinique 30 8.0 3,552
French Polynesia 29 10.4 7,262
Singapore 28 0.5 58,020
Cyprus 26 2.2 4,563
New Zealand 25 0.5 1,963
Botswana 24 1.1 6,642
Réunion 24 2.7 5,659
Isle of Man 24 28.5 353
Sri Lanka 22 0.1 11,060
Saint Martin 22 59.0 831
Tanzania 21 0.0 509
Sao Tome and Principe 16 7.6 949
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Iceland 12 3.6 4,890
Mauritius 10 0.8 446
Bermuda 9 14.3 199
Papua New Guinea 7 0.1 589
Taiwan 7 0.0 558
Comoros 7 0.8 545
Barbados 7 2.4 237
Turks and Caicos Islands 6 15.9 704
Liechtenstein 3 7.9 551
Brunei 3 0.7 148
Antigua and Barbuda 3 3.1 128
Monaco 2 5.2 366
Fiji 2 0.2 34
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Curaçao 1 0.6 987
Burundi 1 0.0 589
Cayman Islands 1 1.6 240
British Virgin Islands 1 3.4 71
Montserrat 1 20.0 13
Western Sahara 1 0.2 10
Gibraltar 0 0.0 703
Faroe Islands 0 0.0 495
Eritrea 0 0.0 463
Bhutan 0 0.0 354
Mongolia 0 0.0 349
Cambodia 0 0.0 292
Seychelles 0 0.0 153
Saint Lucia 0 0.0 84
Saint Barthelemy 0 0.0 83
St Vincent and the Grenadines 0 0.0 75
Dominica 0 0.0 50
Timor-Leste 0 0.0 30
Grenada 0 0.0 28
New Caledonia 0 0.0 28
Vatican 0 0.0 27
Laos 0 0.0 24
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 0.0 19
Greenland 0 0.0 17
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 0 0.0 16
Falkland Islands 0 0.0 13
Solomon Islands 0 0.0 8
Anguilla 0 0.0 3
Marshall Islands 0 0.0 2

Please update your browser to see full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies and UN population data

Figures last updated: 2 November 2020, 09:28 GMT

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: PM warns of virus deaths 'twice as bad' as spring

    Published
    1 hour ago

  • Coronavirus: Slovakia holds national test but president calls for rethink

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Covid: What are the lockdown rules in place across Europe?

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Covid: Belgian doctors with coronavirus asked to keep working

    Published
    6 days ago

  • Covid-19 pandemic: Tracking the global coronavirus outbreak

    Published
    2 hours ago

  • Covid across Europe: As UK prepares for new lockdowns, Europe too is struggling

    Published
    12 October