Moldova votes in presidential run-off vote
Voters in Moldova are going to the polls on Sunday for a second time this month to cast their ballot for president.
The run-off election comes after challenger Maia Sandu failed to win a majority of votes to unseat current leader, Igor Dodon, two weeks ago.
Ms Sandu, a former World Bank economist, favours closer ties with Europe.
President Dodon meanwhile is openly-backed by Russia.
Voting began on Sunday in more than 2,000 polling stations including for Moldovans living abroad, the central election commission said.
Ms Sandu, 48, finished ahead of President Dodon, 44, in the first round on 1 November after a late surge of voting from the diaspora, Reuters news agency reports.
She has pledged to fight corruption in the former Soviet republic.
Moldova is one of Europe's poorest nations and has suffered a sharp economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.
This vote is expected to be a close fight. Moldova's presidential election is painted as a battle for the country's geopolitical future.
The current leader, Igor Dodon, is openly backed by Moscow, which accuses the United States of planning a revolution in Moldova to oust him; his challenger, Maia Sandu, favours closer ties with the EU - and critics paint her as a puppet of the West, who'd usher in supposedly alien liberal values and allow a Nato base in the country.
This "east-west battle" has overshadowed Moldovan politics for years, though this time the economy has been pushed into recession by the Covid pandemic - and that issue may also play a major role in how people vote.