EU budget blocked by Hungary and Poland over rule of law issue

Published
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightEPA

Hungary and Poland have blocked approval of the EU's budget over a clause that ties EU funding with adherence to the rule of law.

The financial package includes €750bn for a coronavirus recovery fund.

Ambassadors of the 27 member states meeting in Brussels were unable to endorse the budget because the two countries vetoed it.

Hungary and Poland have been criticised for violating democratic standards enshrined in the EU's founding treaty.

The EU is currently investigating both countries for undermining the independence of courts, media and non-governmental organisations.

EU states had already agreed on the €1.1tn (£987bn; $1.3tn) budget for 2021-2027, and the coronavirus stimulus package after a marathon four-day summit in July.

media captionEuropean Council President Charles Michel said the deal was a "pivotal moment"

Ambassadors had voted through the clause that made access to EU funds conditional on adherence to the rule of law, because it only required a qualified majority, the German EU presidency said.

But the budget and the rescue package needed unanimous support and were then blocked by Poland and Hungary.

"We cannot support the plan in its present form to tie rule of law criteria to budget decisions," said Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

  • Polish judge suspended in row over court shake-up
  • Hungary 'broke EU law' by forcing out university
  • Why fractious EU still believes together is better

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki threatened a veto last week.

On Monday, Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said the rule of law issue was "just a pretext".

"It is really an institutional, political enslavement, a radical limitation of sovereignty," he said.

In a tweet, Johannes Hahn, EU-Commissioner for Budget and Administration, said he was "disappointed" by the move.

He urged member states to "assume political responsibility and take the necessary steps to finalise the entire package".

"This is not about ideologies but about help for our citizens in the worst crisis since World War Two," he added.

