Coronavirus: New fines likely for outdoor drinkers in Ireland
By Shane Harrison
BBC NI Dublin correspondent
- Published
The Irish cabinet is expected to agree on new fines of less than €300 for people drinking alcohol outdoors.
Concerns have been expressed about the number of people congregating to drink in various Irish city centres at the weekend.
Pubs in the Republic of Ireland are closed but can sell takeaway drinks.
Customers purchasing takeaway alcohol cannot drink it less than 100m from the establishment.
Those who break that law already face fines of €300 (£269) with the license holder facing a fine of €1,500 (£1,345) but the fines have rarely been enforced because they are believed to be too steep.
Ministers are expected to discuss a proposal from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for smaller fines.
Takeaway ban?
Public health officials have expressed frustration that the rate of new cases of Covid-19 has increased in recent days rather than fallen with some blaming public drinking.
It is understood ministers are unlikely to agree to an initial suggestion that pubs should be banned from selling takeaway alcohol after concerns were expressed about the impact such a measure would have in rural Ireland.
In the Republic of Ireland, five further coronavirus-related deaths and 456 new cases were recorded on Monday.
The Irish Department of Health said there were 33 people in ICU, two more than Sunday.
The country has been under a six-week lockdown since 21 October, with people being asked to stay at home and travel only for essential purposes.
The measures are similar to the first lockdown in the spring, but schools remain open this time.