Turkey court jails officers over 2016 coup plot
A court in Turkey has given life sentences to dozens of defendants in one of the biggest trials linked to the 2016 coup attempt.
Air force pilots and army commanders were among the nearly 500 defendants accused of trying to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
They allegedly directed the plot from the Akinci air base near Ankara.
Mr Erdogan says US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen masterminded the plot, which led to mass arrests.
Mr Gulen has denied any involvement in the attempted coup.