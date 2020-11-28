Kerry: Man dies after part of a building collapses in Tralee
- Published
A man has died and five other men have been injured after part of a building collapsed in County Kerry in the Republic of Ireland.
The men were working on the building on Ashe Street in Tralee when the incident happened just after 08:00 local time on Saturday morning.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ said it understood the dead man was trapped under rubble after a section of the chimney collapsed.
It is believed he was in his 60s.
Gardaí (Irish police) and firefighters were called to the scene and a safety cordon was placed around the building.
The man's death is being investigated by the Health and Safety Authority.