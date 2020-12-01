Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer quit after police raided 'gay sex party'
A Hungarian Euro MP close to conservative PM Viktor Orban who quit his job has admitted his resignation came after he attended a house party in Brussels, violating lockdown rules.
Police broke into what Belgian media describe as a gay sex party on Friday.
Jozsef Szajer, a top official in Mr Orban's Fidesz party, apologised for "a personal failing". Reports say he tried to flee down a drainpipe.
Fidesz is hostile to LGBT rights and backs traditional family values.
The party in an apartment in central Brussels was attended by 25 people, mostly male, and was raided by police on suspicion of breaking coronavirus restrictions.
The Belgian news agency Belga says some of the participants were naked when the police burst in. The police cautioned them for having broken the lockdown rules.
The BBC's Nick Thorpe in Budapest says Mr Szajer's sudden resignation as an MEP on Sunday surprised his political friends and foes alike. He had blamed "increasing mental strain" for the decision.
On Friday he pleaded parliamentary immunity, but he is now under investigation.
The European Parliament said the immunity rule only extended to an MEP's official duties, not to his or her private life.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Szajer admitted he had attended the party on Friday, but did not describe it.
"I didn't use drugs, I told the police on the spot I was willing to undergo an official test, but they didn't do one. The police said an ecstasy pill was found. It was not mine, I don't know who planted it or how. I made a statement to the police about this.
"I am sorry that I broke the rules of assembly, this was irresponsible on my part, and I will take the sanctions that come with it," he said.
Belgium's De Standaard daily says the usual fine for breaking the Covid rules on assembly is €250 (£224).
Serious blow to Hungary ruling party
Jozsef Szajer's resignation, followed by his confession that he took part in what media have described as a "gay orgy", is a serious blow for Fidesz, which has governed Hungary for the past decade.
Mr Szajer, 59, was one of the founders of Fidesz in March 1988, and remains a close confidant of Prime Minister Orban. He has been an MEP for 16 years, for the past 11 as chief whip and vice-president of the European People's Party.
He has played a key role in keeping Fidesz inside the conservative political grouping, despite fierce criticism. He is married to Tunde Hando, former president of the National Judiciary Office, now a Constitutional Court judge.
The sex scandal is particularly embarrassing for a party which campaigns for traditional family values and recently proposed a law to ban gay adoption.