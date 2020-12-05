Adam King: Six-year-old boy 'talks space' with Chris Hadfield
- Published
A boy whose space ambitions made him an overnight star on Irish TV has had some career coaching from a former commander of the International Space Station.
Six-year-old Adam King charmed viewers around the world when he appeared on RTÉ's Late, Late Toy Show and spoke of his dreams to command a space mission.
Cmr Chris Hadfield was among several high-profile astronauts who contacted the show after watching his appearance.
He said Adam was "inspiring" as he was working hard to achieve his dreams.
The Canadian astronaut had offered to "talk space" with the County Cork schoolboy after he was sent clips of last week's show on social media.
The show then facilitated a video call between the pair, during which Cmr Hadfield told Adam he also "dreamed about flying in space" when he was a child.
"The cool thing, Adam, is that when I got older, I got the chance to actually fly in space, three times. It's amazing what can happen in life," he said.
Six-year-old Adam King melted the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show last week.— RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 4, 2020
This week he was back on air, to 'talk space with former ISS commander @Cmdr_Hadfield
|#LateLateShow | @RTELateLateShow | pic.twitter.com/Q5syNLRf3r
The video call topped a whirlwind week for the disabled schoolboy, who was hailed as an inspiration when he appeared on a special Christmas edition of Ireland's longest running TV show.
Adam's appearance prompted messages of support from the European Space Agency and the US space agency, Nasa, who tweeted that it "can't wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers".
When asked on the show what he wanted to do when he grow up, Adam explained he felt he could never be an astronaut because of his brittle bones.
He said he hoped to become "Capcom in Nasa" instead.
"Capcom is capsule communicator," Cmr Hadfield told the follow-up edition of the programme.
"It's an old word, but I worked in Mission Control for 25 shuttle flights in a row as Capcom and then Nasa's chief capcom - it's a fasinating job."
Capcoms provide essential communications support for manned space missions and Cmr Hadfield said he believed Adam "might thrive" in that type of environment.
"We need that sort of combination of both the unstoppable curiosity but also the willingness to put in the work to back it up, it's great to see an example like Adam," he added.
Cmr Hadfield was the first Canadian to walk in space and in 2013 he served as commander of the International Space Station.
He explained that his social media accounts immediately "lit up" during last week's Toy Show with people encouraging him to meet Adam King.
Cmr Hadfield later recorded a personal message on Twitter, praising Adam for his kindness and determination.
"I found it really inspiring because you're working hard on turning yourself into the person that you dream of being," he told the boy.
Adam also got the chance to question his hero during the call, asking Cmr Hadfield if he had been "scared" on his first space mission.
"When I was six years old, I was afraid because I didn't know everything that I needed to know yet, but I changed who I was, Adam," the astronaut replied.
"I studied and I read books and I watched movies and I talked to people who knew what they were doing, and I practised, just like you are practising, over and over again," Cmr Hadfield added.
He said that on the day of his first space mission he had no fear because he was "ready".
"I'd much rather be ready than afraid, and you have got your whole life to get ready," he told Adam.
Although the pair could not meet in person due to the current coronavirus restrictions, Cmr Hadfield said he hopes travel to Ireland and visit Adam when the restrictions are lifted.