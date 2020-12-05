Garda injured in County Louth hit-and-run
A garda (Irish police officer) has been treated in hospital following a hit-and-run incident on a motorway in County Louth.
It happened at around 13:45 local time on Saturday near the Jonesborough junction of the M1.
Police said the male officer was struck by a car, which had been pulled over after a mobile speed check.
His injuries are described as serious, but not life threatening.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the car initially stopped before leaving the scene.
The injured officer, who is based in Dundalk, had left a patrol car to speak to the driver.
The driver and the car have not yet been located.
Gardaí said enquiries are ongoing and appealed for other drivers on the northbound carriageaway who have dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them.
The carriageway, which was closed for part of the afternoon, has now reopened.