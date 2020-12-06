Dublin: Man and woman die in Portmarnock house fire
Two people have died in a house fire in Portmarnock, County Dublin.
It happened at a property in Beach Park at about 22:30 local time on Saturday.
Dublin Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control and the bodies of a man and woman were recovered. They were pronounced dead at the scene a short time after, Irish police said.
Gardaí said they have "preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire" and appealed for witnesses.
They said the bodies will be taken to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.