Hare coursing: Pamela Anderson asks Micheál Martin for ban
- Published
Pamela Anderson has written a letter to the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) asking him to ban hare coursing.
Coursing involves the pursuit of hares with dogs, usually greyhounds, where the dogs can see the hares rather than relying on scent.
The former Baywatch star published an open letter to Micheál Martin on her website on Wednesday.
She called the activity a "blood sport", as well as "reckless" and "cruel".
It is already prohibited in Northern Ireland.
In her letter, written as part of her role with animal rights organisation Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), Ms Anderson praised the Republic of Ireland for previously introducing a ban on wild-animal circuses.
She put the question to Mr Martin "will you please be the Taoiseach who finally lays cruel hare coursing to rest?".
The letter then goes on to say that the practice is extremely stressful for the hares and many of the animals die of heart attacks or on their way to events.
"This blood sport is at odds with the warmth and goodwill that people around the world know and love Ireland for," she wrote.
"The practice is currently banned because of lockdown restrictions, and you can help ensure that it's not allowed to resume.
"It's time - past time - that Ireland consigned hare coursing to the history books, where it belongs."
The Taoiseach has not issued a response to the letter as of Wednesday.