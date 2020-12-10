Deadly fire engulfs Barcelona abandoned warehouse
A fire has engulfed an abandoned warehouse occupied by dozens of people in a Barcelona suburb, killing at least two and injuring about 20 others.
Many of the squatters using the three-storey warehouse in Badalona were migrants, reports say.
Firefighters have found two bodies and some of the injured are in a critical condition. The blaze is less intense now, but the building is unstable.
It is not clear how the overnight blaze started. Dozens managed to flee.