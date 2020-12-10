Brexit: EU sets out plans in case trade talks with UK fail
- Published
The EU has published contingency plans in case of the possible collapse of Brexit trade talks with the UK.
The plans aim to ensure basic UK-EU air and road connectivity, as well as allowing the possibility of fishing access to each other's waters.
They come after talks between UK PM Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen aimed at ending a deadlock over the deal ended without agreement.
The UK is due to stop following EU trading rules on 31 December 2020.
The UK left the EU at the end of January 2020, but a transition period of 11 months followed to allow the two sides to try to negotiate a deal.
Those talks are continuing, but Downing Street said following Wednesday's talks between the two leaders that "very large gaps remain".
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was "unlikely" the negotiations would be extended beyond Sunday.