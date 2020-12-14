Man dies after south Dublin house fire
- Published
A man has died and a woman taken to hospital after a house fire in south Dublin on Monday afternoon.
Gardaí said the man, aged in his eighties, was pronounced dead at the property at Dundrum Road, Milltown, shortly after 16:00 GMT.
A post mortem examination will be carried out.
A woman, aged in her seventies, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital University Hospital as a precaution, Gardaí have said.
Dublin Fire Brigade was alerted to the fire just after 15:30 GMT.
Gardaí said an investigation is ongoing.