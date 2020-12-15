Brian Stanley: Sinn Féin TD repeats apologies for controversial tweets
By Shane Harrison
BBC NI Dublin correspondent
- Published
Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley has again apologised for two controversial tweets by making a personal statement to the Dáil (lower house of Irish parliament)
One of his tweets compared a 1920 IRA ambush in County Cork to the killing of British soldiers by the Provisional IRA at Narrow Water, County Down, in 1979.
Another tweet, from 2017, made reference to the sexuality of former Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar.
Mr Stanley told the Dáil he supported both the peace process and LGBT rights.
The controversy over his tweets arose last month when he posted a message to mark the centenary of the Kilmichael ambush - an IRA attack during the Irish War of Independence.
Mr Stanley wrote: "Kilmicheal (sic) (1920) and Narrow Water (1979) the 2 IRA operations that taught the elective of (the) British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners."
He quickly deleted the tweet and apologised at a meeting of the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee, which he chairs.
"Truly sorry"
Before he deleted his Twitter account, political opponents found another tweet he sent in 2017 when Mr Varadkar was elected as leader of the Fine Gael party.
"Yippee 4 d tory. it's Leo. U can do what u like in bed but don't look 4 a pay rise the next morning," Mr Stanley's tweet read.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald then asked Mr Stanley to spend some time with his family before making a personal statement to the Dáil.
I will be writing to the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil about this shameful tweet. Although deleted, it is outrageous that someone with such warped views can hold a senior position in the Dáil. SF talk about respect & equality but there’s not much sign of respect for victims. pic.twitter.com/dqMdWLI4rp— Arlene Foster #We’llMeetAgain (@DUPleader) November 29, 2020
In his statement on Tuesday, Mr Stanley said he was "truly sorry" for the "hurt and anger" that his Narrow Water tweet caused.
He said he accepted that his tweet about Mr Vardakar did not articulate his support for equal rights appropriately and "was open to different interpretations".
Mr Stanley added that he tried to contact Mr Varadkar on Monday to express his apology to him and will continue to try to make contact.
"Homophobia is abhorrent to me and I absolutely deplore prejudice of any kind and always have", he continued, but added that his record on LGBT rights was "no defence" for the offence his tweet caused.
"I own my own mistakes and the hurt that I have caused," he said.
He added that he "would work even harder for the causes of equality, inclusion, understanding and reconciliation and ending the division of our island".
Mr Stanley, who represents the Laois-Offaly constituency in the Dáil, gave no indication that he would step down as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.
Personal statements in the Dáil are heard without interruption or comment afterwards.