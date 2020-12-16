Covid-19: Monaghan has highest death rate in Republic of Ireland
- Published
County Monaghan has the highest rate of Covid-19 related deaths per 100,000 in the Republic of Ireland.
Figures supplied to Irish language broadcaster TG4 by the Irish Department of Health show the distribution of the Republic's 2,053 deaths by county.
They date from the beginning of the pandemic up to 29 November.
County Dublin recorded 948 deaths, the highest number in the period and almost half of the Republic's total.
However, Monaghan had the highest death rate per 100,000 people - at 120.5 it was almost three times the national average.
The county has recorded 74 Covid-related deaths.
The next highest death rate was recorded by County Kildare at 92.6, while another border county, Cavan, was third at 78.8 per 100,000.
The lowest death rate in any county was Galway, with 9.7, while Sligo's was 10.7.
There were fewer than five deaths in Waterford and therefore the rate has not been given for it or the next lowest county, Leitrim.
The highest number of deaths in any month was in April with 1,175 deaths, more than half of the total for the period.
The average age of those who died was 83 years.
Of the 2,053 deaths in the period, 921 took place in nursing homes, 797 in hospitals, 36 at home, 12 in other settings and a further 287 deaths were recorded where the place of death was unknown.
Of the total deaths, 1,794 were in confirmed Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths were in probable cases while a further 164 deaths were in possible cases.
The Republic of Ireland relaxed many of its restrictions on 1 December, opening retail outlets, hairdressers, museums and libraries.
On 4 December, restaurants and pubs that have a kitchen and serve food reopened.
From Friday 18 December until 6 January, people will be allowed to travel to visit family and friends, but only three households can gather.
'Very concerning'
On Wednesday, Taoiseach (prime minister) Mícheál Martin described the Covid-19 situation as "very, very worrying and very concerning".
Speaking in the Dáil (lower house of parliament) he said the numbers in Northern Ireland "have been worrying for quite some time".
He was replying to a question from Labour leader Alan Kelly who said there was a "growing unease" about how Covid was being managed in Northern Ireland.
Mr Kelly also said there was concern about a spill-over into southern border counties - two of which, Donegal and Louth, have the highest rate of the virus in the Republic.
The Labour leader was also critical of the DUP and Sinn Féin and said the Northern Ireland Executive had "no experience" of making hard decisions, but such decisions had to be made within the next 24 hours.
The taoiseach said that Covid-19 would be the major issue at Friday's virtual North-South Ministerial Council and the Republic of Ireland was "in solidarity with the people of Northern Ireland who are going through a very difficult time at the moment".
He said the Irish government would offer whatever help was required.
Mr Martin added that he regretted there was not complete alignment between the two jurisdictions to deal with coronavirus and what was happening in the Republic's border counties "was a worry".
But the NI Executive was responsible for whatever happens north of the border and it "has to own" the proposals it brings forward, he said.
The taoiseach said that what happened in Northern Ireland could happen south of the border if vigilance is relaxed.