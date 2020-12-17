Coronavirus: Young Germans adjust festive plans amid lockdown
As Germany begins another hard lockdown, amid spiralling coronavirus case numbers, millions are having to rethink their plans for Christmas and the New Year.
Festivities will be limited to the smallest of family gatherings; there'll be no parties, no carolling, and none of the traditional markets that are a staple of Germany's Christmas landscape.
It's the latest of several measures that have disrupted the studies, work and social lives of young Germans since the start of the pandemic.
'It's sad but you've got to do it'
Doreen Matthes has returned home for Christmas from her university studies in America - but her celebrations this year are far from the norm.
She is currently quarantining in her parents' home while she awaits test results for coronavirus, and will be staying with them over the holiday.
Every year, on her return home, Doreen spends time reuniting with friends from school and college, and her whole family come together on Christmas Day.
But with restrictions in place, she is homebound for the remainder of her stay this month, and will celebrate the holiday with only close family.
"It's sad but you've got to do it, you've got to play it safe," Doreen told the BBC.
Other holiday traditions in her life have also been put on hold.
"Normally on Christmas we would have a Santa Claus come, which is a friend from the village who plays Santa Claus for several children. But he said he's not doing it this year," says Doreen.
"My uncle has agreed to be Santa Claus but now with the restrictions he may not come in and talk to the kids - he'll just knock outside the window and say 'Hey, because of Covid I can't come in but here are your gifts!'".
But despite her frustrations, Doreen, 34, supports what the government is doing.
"I'm jealous of the way the German government is handling this right now, because you don't see anything even close to it in the United States," she says.
'Lives depend on it'
Sharing some of Doreen's frustrations is Kevin Riedl, a graphic design student living in east Germany.
For much of this year, 21-year-old Kevin has been studying from home, and he works part-time at a local retailer which may be forced to close.
He is also part of a breakdancing group who've been unable to meet due to restrictions on large gatherings.
But Kevin is still broadly in favour of the lockdown, and told the BBC that his Christmas plans haven't been devastated. Instead of holidaying with his family in Switzerland, they'll be staying at home instead.
"I doesn't make me sad, I'm just glad I can spend time with my family and that my family is healthy," says Kevin. "The government didn't have any other choice, lives depend on it."
"There are people who are demonstrating against [the restrictions], but it is pointless because it is a virus," he added.
"The year pretty much sucked, but we still have to make the best out of it."
