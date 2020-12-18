Covid-19: Republic of Ireland eases rules to allow household mixing
- Published
Covid-19 restrictions in the Republic of Ireland have been eased allowing up to three households to mix with each other.
Previously, households were not allowed to mix unless they were already in a 'bubble'.
People are also allowed to travel outside of the county that they live in, under the new rules which came into force at midnight.
The measures are due to be in place for three weeks.
However, government ministers in the Republic are likely to look at tightening restrictions again on 28, 29 or 30 December, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.
Speaking on Friday, Ireland's chief medical officer said the level of social contact happening in the Republic increased to a level "we cannot cope with" as a country.
Dr Tony Holohan called on people to reduce their social contacts even though restrictions are easing.
Mr Holohan said he advises "very strongly" that people have a "home-based Christmas".
A further 484 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ireland on Thursday. Three more virus-related deaths were also recorded.
Irish government leaders spoke with the first and deputy first ministers of Northern Ireland on Friday at a virtual meeting of the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC).
The NSMC is the main body for cross-border co-operation between the governments of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Managing the spread of Covid-19 was a major issue of discussion.
On Thursday it was reported that County Monaghan has the highest rate of Covid-19 related deaths per 100,000 in the Republic of Ireland.
The county's death rate sat at 120.5 per 100,000 people, almost three times the national average.
Taoiseach (prime minister) Mícheál Martin described the Covid-19 situation as "very, very worrying and very concerning", while speaking in the Dáil (lower house of parliament) on Wednesday.
Mr Martin added the numbers in Northern Ireland "have been worrying for quite some time".