Tory: The tiny island where Santa's Christmas journey begins
It may be little known that Santa Claus's epic Christmas journey begins on a remote Irish island.
About 35 children live on Tory, which lies 14.5 km (9 miles) off the County Donegal coast.
From early evening on Christmas Eve, Father Christmas calls to each of their island homes.
"On the mainland he comes in the middle of the night, but first he comes to us," Marjorie Carroll, who manages the Tory Island Co-operative, said.
"He starts at about 18:00 and it takes him a couple of hours to get around everyone," Marjorie told BBC News NI.
"This is his first stop and he makes a bit of extra time for the children on Tory - that's our story and we are sticking to it," she said.
With face masks and social distancing in place, this year may be a little different to previous years, but Santa will still call to each and every child's home.
"It's the way its been for many years on the island," Marjorie said.
Perched in the Atlantic Ocean, the 5km-long and 1km-wide island is home to about 150 residents.
They are connected to the mainland by daily ferry sailings and by a helicopter service during the winter months.
It pays to be prepared - there is one shop on the island - especially when it comes to shopping at Christmas.
In more normal times, festive shopping trips are taken to the mainland in the weeks and months before Christmas to towns such as Letterkenny.
"On the mainland you can run to the shop for whatever last minute, here you have to be prepared," Marjorie said.
"People did get over to the mainland to shop but I suppose this year, more so than any other year, we've been shopping online. I know a lot of people have all their shopping done a few weeks back."
Christmas time can see about another 50 people come home to Tory for the holidays.
Some have, as restrictions allowed, already made their way back.
It may be that some decide not to return this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"To date we've managed to stay safe, the virus hasn't managed to get to us," Marjorie said.
"We are a little nervous I suppose now with people travelling back to the island. But this is the time of the year when people come home and of course we welcome them.
"Everyone likes to come home for Christmas and we are all looking forward to it. It's been a difficult year for everyone and we hope 2021 will be a better year for us all," she said.