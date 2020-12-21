BBC News

Halle synagogue attack: Germany far-right gunman jailed for life

A German court has jailed a far-right gunman for life for his deadly attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle last year.

Stephan Balliet, 28, shot and killed a female passer-by and a man at a kebab shop after failing to break into the synagogue on 9 October 2019.

Only a heavy, bolted door kept him from firing at 52 Jewish worshippers marking the Yom Kippur festival inside.

It nearly became Germany's worst anti-Semitic atrocity since the Nazi era.

Balliet expressed no remorse for the attack on the synagogue.

During his five-month trial, Balliet denied the Holocaust in open court - a criminal offence in Germany.

He said that "attacking the synagogue was not a mistake, they are my enemies".

He wore combat fatigues on the day of the attack and filmed the shooting, broadcasting it for 35 minutes on the internet.

