Coronavirus: Hairdressers and restaurants in ROI to close on Christmas Eve
- Published
Restaurants, hairdressers and gastro pubs in the Republic of Ireland will close on Christmas Eve when new restrictions are introduced.
People in Ireland may travel beyond their own county until the end of Stephen's Day, the Irish Cabinet has announced.
There will be no new inter-county travel allowed after 26 December.
Household visits will be reduced to one other household from 27 December.
Travel restrictions from Britain will remain until 31 December under the new rules, and the number of wedding guests in Ireland will be reduced to six, from 2 January, RTÉ reports.
The new restrictions will be reviewed on 12 January.
The Irish Foreign Ministry has set up a GB emergency travel helpline for Irish people who are finding it difficult to get home for Christmas.
We have set up a GB Emergency Travel Helpline. You can contact the consular assistance team on 01 613 1700. Please be patient as there is a high volume of calls.— Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) December 21, 2020
Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan earlier said there will be a series of "staggered dates" regarding changes to restrictions over the holiday period.
Mr Ryan said the cabinet sub-committee had been briefed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Monday evening on the latest situation with coronavirus.
In the Republic of Ireland on Monday, there were no new coronavirus-linked deaths reported.
There have been a total of 2,158 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland and a total of 80,267 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.