Macron's dog Nemo in video plea to be kind to pets
French President Emmanuel Macron's dog Nemo is the star of a video clip urging citizens to adopt pets at Christmas "with awareness".
The black Labrador-Griffon cross appears with the caption: "My story begins with abandonment... like me, 100,000 animals are abandoned every year" in France.
"So, at Christmas, adopt them. But adopt with awareness!"
Mr Macron has Covid-19 and is self-isolating at a mansion near Paris.
The Nemo clip has an emotive plea: "your pet is part of your family - he's counting on you".
Nemo first appeared alongside Mr Macron in August 2017, continuing a tradition of French presidents having a "first dog".
Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte reportedly bought him from an animal rescue centre for €250 (£227).
Nemo a un message pour vous !Posted by Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, December 22, 2020
The Nemo video says parliament will debate a pet adoption bill in January to combat cruelty to animals.
The bill envisages €20m to improve conditions at animal rescue centres. It aims to punish cruelty to pets more heavily and require pet buyers to have an "awareness certificate" - guidelines for treating their pet well.
Poorer pet owners will also be able to claim a subsidy for vets' fees, if the bill is passed.
Captain Nemo commands the submarine Nautilus in the Jules Verne classic Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Mr Macron reportedly loves the book.
The presidential couple collected Nemo from an animal refuge in Hermeray, on the western outskirts of Paris.
The dog had been abandoned in Tulle, in the southern Corrèze region, the home base of Mr Macron's predecessor, François Hollande.
Mr Hollande had a female labrador called Philae during his tenure at the Elysée Palace.