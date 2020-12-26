Several injured after shooting in Berlin
- Published
At least four people have been injured after a shooting in Berlin in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Heavily armed police officers were deployed to the scene in the Kreuzberg district, German media report.
One man was pulled from the Landwehr canal, reportedly with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The background to the shooting is not yet known, a police spokesperson said. There was no suggestion of a political motive.
Photographs from the scene show gunshot damage to a doorway of a building opposite the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party.
Police said they did not know how many perpetrators might be involved.