Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine arrives in Ireland
Ireland has received its first batch of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine.
Ireland's Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, confirmed the doses are in cold storage.
The first vaccinations are expected to be administered in Ireland on Wednesday, RTÉ reports.
It comes as the Republic of Ireland returned to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve with the closure of restaurants, hairdressers and gastro pubs.
No new inter-county travel is allowed as part of the new restrictions which will be reviewed on 12 January.
Household visits will be reduced to one other household from 27 December.
Welcoming the arrivaal of the vaccine, Health Service CEO Paul Reid said public health along the vaccine made way for "a brighter future."
Its arrived! Taking delivery of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine into our Cold Chain Storage this morning. We can now have a "twin track" approach to our response to #COVID19. Public health measures along with the vaccine, for a brighter future. @HSELive pic.twitter.com/hNzESqi0Wp— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) December 26, 2020
When is a fridge worth photographing? When it’s just had Ireland’s first #Covid vaccines put in it 👍— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) December 26, 2020
The first doses have just arrived and many of them are sitting in that very, very cold fridge.
We’ll begin vaccinating in four days. #holdfirm. pic.twitter.com/T9zletiOBS
On Friday, the Department of Health confirmed 1,025 new cases of Covid-19 with two further deaths.
There have now been a total of 2,192 Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland, and a total of 83,073 confirmed cases.