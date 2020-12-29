Croatia earthquake: Child killed as rescuers search rubble in Petrinja
- Published
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck southern Croatia, with reports of many injuries and at least one death.
A 12-year-old girl was killed in Petrinja, the prime minister said as he visited the town.
The mayor said around half the town had been damaged and people were being pulled from the rubble.
The earthquake could be felt in the Croatian capital Zagreb, in neighbouring Bosnia and Serbia, and as far away as Italy.
"We are pulling people from the cars, we don't know if we have dead or injured," Darinko Dumbovic, the mayor of Petrinja, told regional broadcaster N1.
"There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones," he added.
Our colleagues from Croatian Red Cross are on the ground assisting at the epicentre of the #earthquake at #Petrinja #croatia @crvenikriz_hr pic.twitter.com/tEJ58O8eab— IFRC Europe (@IFRC_Europe) December 29, 2020
There have also been reports of injuries in the nearby town of Sisak.
The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10km (6 miles).
The Croatian Mountain Rescue Service said that rescuers from across Croatia had travelled to Petrinja to help in the search and rescue efforts.
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who rushed to Petrinja, said: "We have information that one girl was killed. We have no other information on casualties."
Slovenia has moved to close the Krsko nuclear power plant it co-owns with Croatia.
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday.