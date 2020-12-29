Pierre Cardin: French fashion giant dies aged 98
- Published
Legendary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98.
Cardin was credited with helping revolutionise fashion with his futuristic and stylish designs in the 1950s and 60s.
He was also a pioneer in business, licensing his name to be used on a range of products such as sunglasses.
He died in hospital in Neuilly, near Paris, his family told the AFP news agency.
"It is a day of great sadness for all our family. Pierre Cardin is no more," they said in a statement.
"We are all proud of his tenacious ambition and the daring he has shown throughout his life."
Cardin was born in Italy in 1922 but moved to France as a child. He began his fashion career in Paris working for firms including Schiaparelli and Dior, and designed the costumes for Jean Cocteau's 1946 film Beauty and the Beast.
He set up his own fashion boutique in 1950 and made his name with visionary designs like the iconic bubble dress in 1954 and his Space Age collection in 1964, as well as his groundbreaking ready-to-wear collections for both men and women.