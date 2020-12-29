Covid-19: Republic of Ireland begins vaccine rollout
A 79-year-old woman has become the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
Grandmother of 10, Annie Lynch, from Dublin, received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at St James's Hospital on Tuesday.
Regulation to authorise the use of the Pfizer vaccine was signed by the Republic's Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last Thursday.
Ms Lynch said she felt "very privileged" to receive the jab.
"I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now," she said.
"It's brilliant that it's here."
Ms Lynch added that everything had been "explained very clearly" to her before the vaccine was administered.
The first batch of Pfzier vaccines arrived in the Republic of Ireland on 26 December, two days after the country returned to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve with the closure of restaurants, hairdressers and gastro pubs.
The Republic's Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, said Tuesday was "a ray of light after what has been a trying year in our country".
"Our healthcare workers have worked day and night to care for their patients throughout this pandemic," he said.
"I would like to acknowledge their dedication and commitment and thank them for the central role they will play as we now move into administering the vaccines."
In a tweet, Mr Donnelly added that the Republic of Ireland had begun "a new and hopeful chapter in [its] fight against Covid-19".
Nurse Joanna Sloan became the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, receiving the first dose on 8 December followed by the second earlier on Tuesday.
A 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland was the first person in the world to receive the vaccine outside trial conditions, when she was vaccinated against the virus at University Hospital in Coventry, England, also on 8 December.
The UK was the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use on 2 December.