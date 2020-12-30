Dublin: Man dies after being shot by police
- Published
An investigation is under way after a man in his 20s died after being shot by gardaí (Irish police) in west Dublin.
Gardaí were called to a public order incident after it was reported that a man was armed with a knife at a shop in Hartstown on Wednesday.
A male staff member at the EuroSpar business premises received facial injuries and is in hospital.
A second public order incident was reported at a post office in the Hartstown Shopping Centre.
It is alleged the man then fled from the premises, threatening uniformed, unarmed gardaí with a knife, gardai said.
He made his way back to a house and was followed by a number of officers.
The Armed Support Unit arrived on the scene at Manorfields Drive and police said those officers were also threatened with a knife.
They implemented what gardaí call a "graduated policing response".
Gardaí said a taser and pepper spray were first used on the man in an attempt to resolve the incident.
A number of shots were fired from an official Garda firearm at 12.35 local time.
The man was treated at the scene by Armed Support Unit paramedics and Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics.
He was transferred to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead,
A post-mortem examination will take place on Thursday.
The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified of the incident.