Brexit: Gibraltar gets UK-Spain deal to keep open border
Spain has reached a deal with the UK to maintain free movement to and from Gibraltar once the UK formally leaves the EU on Friday.
To avoid a hard border, they have agreed that Gibraltar will join the EU's Schengen zone and follow other EU rules, while remaining part of the UK.
The deal was announced by Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya, just hours before the UK exits the EU.
The Rock voted Remain in 2016 and about 15,000 Spanish workers go there daily.
"With this [agreement], the fence is removed, Schengen is applied to Gibraltar... it allows for the lifting of controls between Gibraltar and Spain," said Ms González Laya.
The deal, not yet formalised by a treaty, does not address the thorny issue of sovereignty. Spain has long disputed British sovereignty over the Rock, which is home to about 34,000 people. The Remain vote there was an overwhelming 96% in the 2016 EU referendum.
Most EU states are in the passport-free Schengen zone, but the UK has never been in it.
Once Gibraltar joins it, EU citizens arriving from Spain or another Schengen country will avoid passport checks, while arrivals from the UK will have to go through passport control, as is already the case.
UK support 'steadfast'
The Gibraltar deal will mean the EU sending Frontex border guards to facilitate free movement to and from Gibraltar, during a transitional period, pending a treaty.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called Thursday's deal a "political framework" to form the basis of a separate treaty with the EU regarding Gibraltar.
He said "all sides are committed to mitigating the effects of the end of the [Brexit] Transition Period on Gibraltar, and in particular ensure border fluidity, which is clearly in the best interests of the people living on both sides.
"We remain steadfast in our support for Gibraltar and its sovereignty."