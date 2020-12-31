Dublin: Man dies after being shot by police
The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has asked for witnesses to the fatal shooting of a man by gardaí (Irish police) to come forward.
The man, named by Irish broadcaster RTÉ as George Nkencho, was shot by an official garda firearm.
Gardaí were called to Manorsfield Drive in Dublin after reports of a man armed with a knife at a Eurospar shop in Hartstown.
He had reportedly threatened staff at the shop at about 12:15 local time.
After leaving the shop the man threatened uniformed gardaí with a knife in Manorfields Drive.
Gardaí said the man also threatened members of the Armed Support Unit with a knife.
An Garda Síochána said it implemented a "graduated policing response".
This is where the use of less-than-lethal force options are initially administered in an effort to resolve an incident.
Gardaí say the less-than-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful, and a number of shots were fired from an official garda firearm.
Mr Nkencho was treated at the scene by Armed Support Unit paramedics and Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics.
He was transferred to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he has pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday.