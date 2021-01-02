Bagatelle lead singer Liam Reilly dies
The lead singer of the Irish band Bagatelle, Liam Reilly, has died aged 65.
A family statement confirmed that Mr Reilly "passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home" on 1 January.
Mr Reilly fronted the group for more than 40 years and they had success with songs including Summer in Dublin and Second Violin.
He represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1990 with the song Somewhere in Europe.
Mr Reilly finished joint second in the competition.
"We know that his many friends and countless fans around the world will share in our grief as we mourn his loss, but celebrate the extraordinary talent of the man whose songs meant so much to so many." the family statement added.