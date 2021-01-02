Pierre Cardin: French fashion designer buried in Paris
The renowned French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has been buried at a private ceremony in Paris.
Cardin - who died on Tuesday at the age of 98 - was laid to rest at the city's Montmartre Ceremony.
The black coffin was adorned with a sword of his own design, the blade resembling a pair of scissors intertwined with the eye of a needle, a thimble and a spool of thread.
He was interred with his former partner Andre Oliver, who died in 1993.
Born Pietro Costante Cardin in 1922, the Italian moved to France as a child and became a naturalised citizen.
During his more than 70-year career he revolutionised fashion, helping to usher in a "golden age" of couture after World War Two with his modern style.
He set up his own fashion company in 1950 and made his name with visionary designs like the iconic bubble dress in 1954 and his Space Age collection in 1964.
Members of his family confirmed his death at a hospital near Paris on Tuesday, telling AFP news agency of their pride for his "tenacious ambition and the daring he has shown throughout his life".
News of his death drew glowing tributes from across the world of fashion, with fellow French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier thanking him for "opening the doors to fashion and for making my dream possible".