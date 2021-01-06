Coronavirus: Ireland exceeds peak level of hospitalisations
- Published
The Republic of Ireland has exceeded the peak level of the first wave of the pandemic, with 921 people now in hospital, Health Service Executive Chief Executive Paul Reid has said.
"Healthy people are getting very sick. Everyone gets how serious this is now.
"Let's all do what's needed, turn this around, save lives, whilst the vaccine arrives. We have to," he tweeted.
Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee has revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19.
I was recently tested and have received a positive result for #Covid19. In line with our HSE guidance I am isolating. I am continuing to carry out my duties by working remotely including attending Cabinet.— Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) January 6, 2021
She tweeted on Wednesday that in line with government guidance she is now "isolating".
Last month, Ms McEntee became the country's first serving cabinet member to announce she was pregnant while in office.
The previous highest level of hospital admissions in the Irish Republic was 881 on 15 April last year.
Mr Reid's tweet came ahead of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday at which ministers are expected to make decisions on closing schools at least until the end of January, shutting down non-essential construction and requiring air passengers to have negative Covid-19 tests 72 hours before flying into the country.
The travel restriction is expected to apply to passengers from Britain and South Africa initially, before being extended to all visitors.